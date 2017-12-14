Kilcummin National School presents Liam Lawton Christmas concert in St Mary’s Cathedral Killarney this Sunday

Kilcummin National School presents Liam Lawton Christmas concert in St Mary’s Cathedral Killarney this Sunday from 7pm to 9pm to raise funds for the new building works,  Tickets €20 the door

