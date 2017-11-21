Kieran Sheehy, Templeathea East, Athea, Co. Limerick & Cabinteely, Co. Dublin.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea, Co. Limerick tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 22nd) from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.
Terrace Talk – November 20th, 2017
On this weeks Terrace Talk: Bryan Sheehan's retirement Former Ireland Goalkeeper Shay Given Offaly Football Manager Stephen Wallace Munster Rugby Junior President Mike Keane on Ireland – Fiji game,...
Gardaí seize vehicles and cash worth half-a-million euro in Killarney
Gardaí, including members of the Criminal Assets Bureau, have seized vehicles and cash worth half-a-million euro in Killarney. A joint Garda operation involving CAB as...
Go ahead for €325,000 replacement of Moyvane water main
The green light has been given to the €325,000 replacement of the water mains in Moyvane. The north Kerry village has suffered water bursts and...
Plans underway to transfer land from St Finan’s to council
Plans to transfer land from St Finan's Hospital in Killarney to Kerry County Council are being progressed. Agreement has been reached with the GAA in...
Tralee councillor says crime scaremongering flies in face of statistics
An exaggerated perception regarding actual levels of aggravated burglary in Kerry is making people unnecessarily fearful in their own homes. That's according to Tralee...
Kerry Jockey Set To Begin Quest For 1 Million Pounds Bonus
Outlander has been a very special horse for Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy and the pair will head for Haydock Park this Saturday in a...
Kerry Selector Reflects On Tremendous Career Of Bryan Sheehan
Kerry selector Maurice Fitzgerald has spoken of the “tremendous career” of former Kingdom footballer Bryan Sheehan. Fitzgerald has been paying tribute to his St.Mary’s club...
Listowel Coursing Meeting Preview
There’s coursing action in the County this week. The refixed Listowel meeting starts tomorrow. James O'Connor reports