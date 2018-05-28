Kevin Flynn, Doonkinane, Faha, Killarney & formerly of Bohereens, Firies.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Tuesday (May 29th) from 5pm to 8pm.  Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Gertrude’s Church, Firies for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilananare Cemetery Firies.

