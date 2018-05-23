Kevin Eddie O’Sullivan, The Rock, Castletownbere, Co. Cork & formerly of Kingsland Road, London & Fuengirola, Spain.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Thursday (May 24th) from 5.15pm.  Removal at 7.15pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Castletownbere arriving at 8.30pm.  Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Droum Cemetery.

