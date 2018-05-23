Kevin Eddie O’Sullivan, The Rock, Castletownbere, Co. Cork & formerly of Kingsland Road, London & Fuengirola, Spain.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Thursday (May 24th) from 5.15pm. Removal at 7.15pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Castletownbere arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Droum Cemetery.
Latest News
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Arsenal's appointment of Unai Emery. The Gunners have selected the former Paris St-Germain and Valencia boss to be...
Community Games National Finals Preview
COMMUNITY GAMES The National Finals of the Community Games will take place this coming weekend in Limerick and with the first of his previews today,...
County Football League Preview
Looking ahead to a busy weekend of games across all divisions of the County Football League, here’s Colm Kelly. AUDIO - COLMWED
Kevin Eddie O’Sullivan, The Rock, Castletownbere, Co. Cork & formerly of Kingsland Road, London...
Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Thursday (May 24th) from 5.15pm. Removal at 7.15pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Castletownbere arriving at 8.30pm. ...
Sources indicate fatal Cahersiveen stabbing may have occurred during house party
Local sources have indicated the fatal stabbing in Cahersiveen this morning may have occurred at a house party at which a number of people...
Latest Sports
