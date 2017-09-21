KETB pleased with progress of Two Mile National School

Kerry Education and Training Board, says it Kerry ETB is very pleased with the progress to date in the development of the Two Mile Community National School.

Kerry’s first community national school opened its doors on August 30th and so far, has nine pupils enrolled.

Two Mile National School, Killarney is being operated under the patronage of Kerry Education and Training Board after patronage was transferred by the Bishop of Kerry.

This is the first transfer of a school in Kerry since plans were announced by the Education Minister in January, aimed at delivering 400 non-denominational and multi-denominational schools by 2030.

In 2015 there were 17 students attending the school while it still under the patronage of the Bishop.

After the Department of Education and Skills gave approval for the school in July Kerry ETB had 6 weeks to recruit the principal, pupils and renovate the school.

All targets were met and next week a new preschool called Little Explorers will open.

The school currently has 9 pupils over all class years and has applications for pupils up to 2020.