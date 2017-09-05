Kerrywide – September 3rd, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

On this week’s Kerrywide Sean Hurley takes us back to the 1930s rural Ireland as he visits Muckross Traditional farms. Here he meets a number of people presently working on the farms and also speaks to some members of a bus tour who visited on the evening of the recording. The ladies of the traditional homes of that era tell Sean how life was within and much more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR