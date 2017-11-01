Offer made to Kerry Ingredients workers in pay dispute
Kerry Group has made a pay offer to 290 workers at its Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel in a bid to end a row...
Green light for compulsory purchase order of lands for Killarney graveyard
Kerry County Council has gotten the go ahead for the compulsory purchase of lands for a new burial ground in Killarney. An Bord Pleanála confirmed...
Tralee jury sworn in in trial of woman charged with careless driving causing death
A jury has been sworn in in the trial of a woman charged with careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist near Abbeydorney. 29-year-old...
Saturday Supplement – October 28th, 2017
Kerrywide – October 29th, 2017
How to Claim Your Irish Water Refund – November 1st, 2017
Richard O hEadhra from Irish Water explains what you need to do to get your refund from the utility.