Kerrywide – May 20th, 2018

Expressions of interest received for future development of Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank
The state body, responsible for the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank, is evaluating expressions of interest regarding future industrial development on the site. The 390 hectare landbank is...
3,500 people become Irish citizens in Killarney today
The INEC in Killarney was the venue today for the conferring of 3,500 of Ireland's newest citizens. It's to host all large-scale citizenship ceremonies going...
Kells Bay House and Gardens represented at Chelsea Flower Show
Kerry is being represented at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. 157,000 people from all over the world are expected to attend the five-day event in...
Seven Days – May 20th, 2018
Protests held in Kerry to show solidarity with women caught up in the cervical check scandal, professional beggars operating in Kerry, tips on cutting...
Timmy Sheehan’s Sports Slot – May 19th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/timm19.mp3
Saturday Supplement – May 19th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/ss19.mp3