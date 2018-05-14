Large sum of cash and jewellery taken in Tralee burglary
Gardaí in Tralee are investigating two burglaries at houses in the town - including one in which a substantial amount of cash was taken. In...
Calls for extra Government funding to cover shortfall for Tralee meals-on-wheels service
There are calls for the Government to provide extra funding to cover a shortfall for a Tralee meals-on-wheels service. Cumann Iosaef is funded by Pobal,...
Bus Eireann says bus stop in Farranfore temporarily relocated
Bus Eireann says the bus stop in Farranfore is being temporarily relocated. Due to roadworks in the village passengers are being advised the bus stop...
Saturday Supplement – May 12th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/ss12.mp3
Kerrywide – May 13th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/kw12.mp3
Horizons – May 13th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/hor12.mp3