Kerrywide – June 10th, 2018

Union Jack to be flown in Kerry for Royal visit
Union Jack flags will be flown during the visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Kerry this Friday. Independent Killarney-based councillor Dónal Grady...
Kerry manager named new principal of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne
Kerry senior football manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has been named as the new principal of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in Dingle. The Lixnaw native takes over from...
Report that Revenue is investigating Airbnb hosts
It's being reported that the Revenue Commissioners have launched an investigation into the income of Airbnb hosts. The short term accommodation letting site warned Kerry...
Caint Ciarraí – 27th May, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/caint27may.mp3
Caint Ciarraí – June 10th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/caintciarrai10june.mp3
