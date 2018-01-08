Kerrywide – Juanuary 7th, 2018

All non-urgent elective procedures curtailed in bid to tackle overcrowding
The Health Minister's says it's time to break the cycle of overcrowding in the health service. Simon Harris was speaking after it was agreed all...
Two men appear before Killarney court charged with handling stolen property
Two men have been remanded in custody at Killarney District Court after being charged with handling stolen property. They were before Judge James O'Connor at...
Dingle gardaí investigating assault on New Year’s morning
Gardaí in Dingle are investigating an assault on New Year's Day morning. A man was punched and pushed to the ground outside the An Droichead...
BT Young Scientist – January 8th, 2018
3 Young Scientists from St Brendan's College, Killarney are preparing to head to Dublin with their project focused on deer and road safety http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_08_youngsci.mp3
White Tailed Sea Eagles – January 8th, 2018
Dr Allan Mee tells Treasa Murphy some interesting stories of the domestic lives of these birds of prey http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_08_seaeagles.mp3
Gardaí Twitter posts creating division between cyclists and motorists – January 8th, 2018
Keith Phelan, Kerry Cycling Campaign accuses gardaí of Twitter posts that are creating division between cyclists and motorists. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_07_cyc.mp3