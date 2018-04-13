Family of tourists killed in Gap of Dunloe to fly home to US today
The family of two tourists killed in a tragic accident while travelling the Gap of Dunloe in a pony and trap are today preparing...
Only one-third of fires in Kerry are attended to within ten minutes of reporting
Only one-third of fires in Kerry are attended to within ten minutes of reporting. The Performance Indicators in Local Authorities report reveals response times to...
UHK and College of Anaesthetists to host National Pre Admission Conference in Tralee
University Hospital Kerry and College of Anaesthetists will host the National Pre Admission Conference in Rose Hotel, Tralee today. University Hospital Kerry has recently been...
Kerrywide – April 8th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/kerrywide_9th.mp3
That’s Jazz – April 11th, 2018
This extended edition of That's Jazz includes tracks by Quincy Jones and Fats Waller, the voices of Honor Heffernan and Jeri Southern, new music...
Juli Ni Mhaoileoin – April 11th, 2018
Joe McGill’s guest this week on In Conversation is the Dingle Druid, Juli Ni Mhaoileoin (va loan). In addition to being a Druid, Juli...