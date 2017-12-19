Kerry TD calls for delivery of €2 million in funding Valentia Ferry

Progress must be made on the delivery of €2 million funding for the Valentia Ferry.

Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, John Brassil is calling for progress to avoid losing out on a spike in tourism following the latest Star Wars film.

Deputy Brassil’s comments follow the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which featured Skellig Michael as the retirement home of Luke Skywalker.

Describing the opportunities for Kerry as ‘boundless’, Deputy Brassil says Minister Shane Ross is very reluctant to commit funding to the project, because it doesn’t meet existing criteria for capital funding.

Deputy Brassil says Minister Ross needs to see the bigger picture and ensure funding for the important ferry service.