Kerry’s coasts and rivers are now to be included in a national litter survey.

Business group Irish Business Against Litter says the move is being taken nationally in recognition of the increased importance being placed on marine litter.

Over 60 sites at beaches, ports and rivers will be monitored by An Taisce and will be ranked in a litter league table to be published in late summer.





Among the areas in Kerry to be monitored will be Dingle, Ballybunion and the Feale and Laune rivers.