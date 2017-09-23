Kerry’s Wild Atlantic Way showcased in Saks Fifth Avenue New York and Beverly Hills

Tourism Ireland is teaming up with Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and Beverly Hills this week in a collaboration showcasing the Wild Atlantic Way.

Window installations and in-store displays in the flagship store in New York and Beverly Hills will showcase the Wild Atlantic Way, including Kerry, until October 5th.

In addition, a double-page spread all about the Wild Atlantic Way is featured in the Saks Fifth Avenue fall fashion book – which reaches customers in stores, through direct mail and online.

Ballyheigue native and New York based designer Don O’Neill helped launch the initiative in New York.

Tourism Ireland has prioritised North America as a market which offers a strong return on investment, in terms of holiday visitors and expenditure.