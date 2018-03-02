Kerry’s Weather Response Team warns of overnight snow freeze

The Kerry Local Coordination Group is once again appealing to people not to travel on the county’s roads.

The group’s made up of representatives of Kerry County Council, the HSE and Gardai.

Spokesperson Owen O’Shea says existing snow could freeze overnight:

The Red level snow-ice warning has been updated and extended until tomorrow morning – with more snow forecast tonight in Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

Kerry, Munster, the rest of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Galway have a status orange warning – which is valid until 9 am tomorrow.

While a yellow warning is in place for the northwest.

Deputy Head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack says it will be tomorrow before it warms up, as snow is still falling:

Transport services are due to resume across the country.

Bus Eireann says it may be able to resume “a level” of services tomorrow morning, depending on local road conditions.

Meanwhile, Local Link Kerry Services has decide to cancel all of its bus services tomorrow.

All airports are due to reopen tomorrow.

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny says they hope to recommence services from 9am tomorrow morning – depending on weather conditions: