Kerry’s sporting heroes of 2016 to be honoured at inaugural Kerry County Council Awards

The first Kerry County Council Awards take place tonight at the County Buildings in Tralee.

All Ireland winners the Kerry Minor Football Team, the Kerry Minor Hurling Team, the Kerry Juniors and Kerry Ladies Under-16s will also be honoured.

Golfer Mary Sheehy, who excelled with the Irish Senior Ladies Team at the European Championships and Fossa Rowing Club, who won the Junior Men’s title at the Coastal Rowing Championship will receive municipal honours.

Presentations will also be made to Alan Gleeson for his medal haul at the European Transplant Championships and rower Monika Dukarska for her achievements at the World Coastal Rowing Championships.