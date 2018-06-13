Kerry’s new mayors to be decided Monday week

It’s expected the next Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council will be Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley.

The Tralee woman will face a vote to secure the position Monday week at the Kerry County Council AGM at County Buildings.

Following the local elections in 2014, political parties formed agreements to hold power at full council level and the four municipal districts; this includes who will become Cathaoirleach or Mayor.





In the Tralee Municipal District, Labour’s Graham Spring is due to become Mayor of Tralee.

Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly is earmarked to take over as Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District, while his party colleague John Sheahan, who steps down as Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, is expected to become first citizen in Killarney.

In the South and West Kerry Municipal District, Fianna Fáil’s Norma Moriarty is predicted to become Cathaoirleach.

The annual meetings will begin at 9.45am Monday week, June 25th with the Tralee Municipal District followed by Listowel, Killarney, South and West Kerry and finally the full council.