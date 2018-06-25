Kerry’s new first citizen wants to see more done to attract businesses into the county

Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley was deemed Cathaoirleach of the county earlier today; new chairpersons for the four municipal districts were also selected during a series of meetings in county buildings.

Norma Foley is only the fourth woman to hold the position of Chairperson of Kerry County Council, one which was also held by her late father, Denis Foley.





The Fianna Fáil councillor, who was Mayor of Tralee for the past year, says she would to see volunteers recognised, and wants to support all initiatives that best promote the economic development of the county.

She believes more needs to be done to attract businesses into the county, as well as continued support for existing companies and start-ups.

Chairpersons were also selected for the county’s four municipal districts today.

Labour’s Graham Spring is the new Mayor of Tralee, Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton is the Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District, her party colleague Cllr John Sheahan is the Killarney MD Cathaoirleach, while Fianna Fáil’s Norma Moriarty has taken over at the South and West Kerry MD.