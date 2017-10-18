Kerry’s mobile phone users warned of latest scam

Kerry’s mobile phone users have been warned about the latest telephone scam, which has already left a number of people in the county out of pocket.

Calls are being made to mobile phones from numbers in Chad and Liberia, usually beginning with the prefix 00 – 235 or 00- 231.

However when the owner of the phone answers or calls back the number, money is deducated from their phone account.

Barbara Delaney from the telecommunications regulatary body ComReg, says mobile phone providers are aware of the scam and are currently trying to block the numbers.

She has this advice for anyone who receives one of the calls: