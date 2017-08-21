Kerry’s Louise Galvin To Make 15s Debut In World Cup

Kerry’s Louise Galvin is one of three changes to the Ireland side for tomorrow’s Women’s World Cup fifth-place playoff semi-final with Australia.

Munster winger Louise Galvin will make her first international 15’s start on the wing to replace her club and provincial colleague Eimear Considine who does not feature in the squad.

Ciara Griffin starts in the back row, retaining her starting position since Ireland’s opening match, while Ciara O’Connor is named among the substitutes.

Marie-Louise O’Reilly, who has Kerry connections, is in the second row.

Tom Tierney’s side take on Australia tomorrow at 2pm in the Kingspan Stadium.