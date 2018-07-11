Kerry’s Live Register shows yearly decrease of 15%

Kerry’s Live Register has fallen 15% in a year.

That’s according to the latest data from Central Statistics Office.

Last month, 7,599 people signed on Kerry’s Live Register.





That is a drop of 15% or almost 1,300 people in a year.

However, June’s figure was only a modest decrease on the previous month.

It is a mixed picture across Kerry’s seven social welfare offices.

Tralee and Listowel show monthly increases of around 20 to 3,746 and 1,467 respectively.

Killorglin remains unchanged at 558.

Elsewhere, there are decreases between 14 and 47.

Caherciveen had 265 people signing on, Dingle had 368, Kenmare had 202 and Killarney had 993.