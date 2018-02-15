Kerry’s Live Register falls 14% in a year

Kerry’s Live Register has dropped almost 14% in a year.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

9,580 people in Kerry signed on in the county’s seven social welfare offices in the first month of 2018.

That is down almost 14% from over 11,100 in January 2017.

However, last month’s figure is a 3% increase on December.

The biggest monthly increase was in the Killarney office which jumped almost 150 to 1,743.

Kenmare increases 120 to 474.

There were increases in Tralee to 3,960, Dingle to 632 and Caherciveen to 412.

Listowel and Killorglin recorded decreases to 1,663 and 696 respectively.