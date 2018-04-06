Kerry’s Live Register falls 13% in a year

Kerry’s Live Register has fallen by around 13% in a year.

According to the Central Statistics Office the number of people signing on in the county in March stood at 8,857.

In March, there was a monthly decrease of almost 6% or 550 people signing on Kerry’s Live Register; all seven social welfare offices saw a fall in numbers.

Reflecting the beginnings of the tourist season, the biggest monthly drop of 210 was in Killarney where 1,443 people signed on.

Tralee decreases 126 to 3,846.

Listowel is down 49 to 1,570, Killorglin falls 39 to 664 and Dingle decreases 34 to 577.

Kenmare drops 76 to 369, and a drop of 15 brings Caherciveen’s total to 388.