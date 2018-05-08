Kerry’s Live Register falls 13.5% in a year

Kerry’s Live Register has fallen 13.5% in a year.

That’s according to the latest Live Register data for April released by the Central Statistics Office.

Last month, 8,177 people signed on in Kerry’s Live Register; this continues the downward trend from the start of this year.

April’s figure is a monthly drop of 7.6% and a year decrease of 13.5%.

All seven social welfare offices in Kerry report monthly decreases for April.

In Tralee, 181 fewer people signed on bringing the number there to 3,665.

There was a drop of 145 in Killarney to 1,298, Listowel decreases 88 to 1,493 and Killorglin is down 54 to 610.

Dingle fell 113 to 464, Caherciveen dropped 41 to 347 and a decrease of 69 brings Kenmare to 300.