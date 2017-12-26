Kerry’s LEO grant aided 25 businesses in 2017 supporting 38 jobs directly

Kerry’s Local Enterprise Office grant aided 25 businesses during 2017, supporting 38 jobs directly.

The LEO demonstrated strong performance this year, due to what they say is a renewed confidence in the small business sector.

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office approved grant aid of €346,463 during 2017 to 25 micro enterprises with the potential to create 69 full time jobs and 64 part time or seasonal jobs.

They say this funding will directly help retain an additional 38 jobs in supported businesses.

Kerry County Council also spent a further €260,000 on a range of training initiatives; 878 individuals took part in events including business start-up and growth training, digital marketing, and networking.

The Kerry LEO approved funding for 60 businesses under the Online Trading Voucher Scheme to assist online trading initiatives.

These vouchers have a value of up to €2,500, and the successful businesses say up to 30 jobs could be created as a result of online trading.