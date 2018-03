Kerry’s Sinéad Kissane has been nominated for the Irish Sport Industry Awards/Jimmy Magee Sports Journalist of the Year.

The TV3 journalist from Ardfert is joined on the 7 strong shortlist by

Vincent Hogan – Irish Independent

Roy Curtis – Sunday World

Kieran Cunningham – Irish Daily Star

Malachy Clerkin – The Irish Times

Niall Kelly – The42.ie

Keith Duggan – The Irish Times