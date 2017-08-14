Kerry’s Junior Minister still wants to hear from parties that didn’t co-operate with Rio report

Kerry’s Junior Minister says he would still welcome an explanation from people who didn’t co-operate with the report on ticketing for the Rio Olympic Games.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin was speaking following the publication of the report by Judge Carroll Moran into the circumstances surrounding the receipt, sale and distribution of tickets for the Rio games last year.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross are welcoming Judge Carroll Moran’s report, which they say was prepared, despite the failure of a number of key parties to co-operate, in direct contradiction to public statements in the aftermath of the Rio controversy.

Minister Brendan Griffin says it’s clear from the report that there were a number of matters where an explanation from parties who weren’t co-operating would have been welcome.

He says that even at this late stage, he would welcome an explanation from those people.

Minister Griffin adds, however, that many parties did co-operate, especially the Olympic Council of Ireland’s staff and current board members.

Minister Griffin says the report has highlighted a number of important lessons that had to be learned for the future, especially the need for a significant improvement in the Olympic Council of Ireland’s corporate governance, as well as the need for much greater transparency on ticketing arrangements.

He says the interests of athletes, their families and friends need to be given a much higher priority in the future, and the interests of the spectating public must also be respected more.