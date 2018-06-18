Kerry’s junior minister says zero tolerance approach needed to anti-social behaviour on public transport

The Junior Minister at the Department of Transport says a zero-tolerance approach is needed to anti-social behaviour on public transport.

Irish Rail is working closely with the Gardaí following over a thousand disturbances on trains since the start of last year.

The National Bus and Rail Union is calling for a dedicated transport police service.





Junior Minister and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says complete consideration needs to be given to that proposal as it is deplorable that people don’t feel safe on public transport: