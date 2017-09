Kerry’s JJ Hanrahan is in line to make the first appearance of his second spell at Munster.

The versatile back resumes training this week having recovered from a shoulder injury.

Hooker Duncan Casey and centre Sam Arnold are also back in the fold ahead of Friday’s Pro 14 trip to Glasgow.

And there’s relief for prop Dave Kilcoyne, whose knee injury suffered against the Cheetahs 10-days ago isn’t as bad as first feared.