Kerry’s James O’Connor retires as District Court judge

The Courts Service has announced the retirement of Judge James O’Connor from the District Court.

The Glencar native was appointed as a judge in 1998 by then Minister for Justice John O’Donoghue.

He began presiding over court district no 17 covering Kerry in 2005 following the retirement of Judge Humphrey Kelleher.





The Court Service says Judge O’Connor was due to retire last July but served an extra year as allowed under statue.

In recent months, Judge David Waters has been presiding over Tralee District Court in a temporary capacity as Judge O’Connor was on leave due to illness.