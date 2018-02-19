Kerry’s highest honour bestowed on Fr Pat Ahern

One of the driving forces behind the establishment of Siamsa Tíre has received the highest honour that can be bestowed in the county.

Kerry County Council hosted a civic reception for Fr Pat Ahern earlier at county buildings for his promotion of the artistic, musical and literary tradition of Kerry.

Fr Ahern, who is a native of Leitrim Middle, Moyvane, was ordained in 1957 before going onto establish St John’s Choir in Tralee, along with being a broadcaster and artistic director for multiple projects including Ireland’s National Folk Theatre.

Fr Ahern, who told many members of the clergy gathered including former Bishop of Kerry Bill Murphy, the honour doesn’t belong to him alone but all of those who have travelled the journey with him: