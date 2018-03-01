Kerry’s Football And Hurling League Games Are Off This Weekend

All 33 of this weekend’s Allianz National League games have been postponed due to the adverse weather conditions.

The fifth round of Hurling League games will now be played next weekend with quarter-finals moved to St Patrick’s weekend.

The semis will be played a week later with the final pushed back to the 31st of March.

Round Five of the Football League will be rescheduled for the weekend of March 11th.

Kerry were due to take on Dublin in the Allianz Football League with the hurlers away to Westmeath.

Round 5 in the Ladies National Football League has also been postponed en masse.

Counties involved in Divisions 3 and 4 will play their re-fixed games across St. Patrick’s weekend.

While teams in the top two divisions will try again on the weekend of the 7th and 8th of April.

Kerry were due to be playing Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday evening.