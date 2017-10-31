Kerry’s Fixtures Confirmed For 2018 Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues

Kerry’s fixtures have been confirmed for the 2018 Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.

The Kingdom footballers open against Donegal in Killarney at 2 on Sunday January 28th, with the hurlers away to London at 1 that same afternoon.

The footballers are away to Mayo at 7 on Saturday the 3rd of February, with the hurlers home to Carlow at 2 the following afternoon.

A trip to Monaghan awaits the footballers on Sunday the 11th of February, throwing-in at 2 o’clock. One week later the hurlers go to Kildare, starting at 2 o’clock.

Sunday February 25th sees a double header in Tralee, with the Kingdom footballers home to Galway at 2.30 and the hurlers entertaining Meath from 12.30.

The Kerry footballers clash with Dublin in Croke Park at 7 on Saturday March 3rd while the hurlers are in Westmeath a day later, starting at 1.

It’s Kerry against Kildare in football in Tralee at 7 on St.Patrick’s Day and the Kingdom go to Tyrone 8 days later for a 3 o’clock throw-in.

On the Championship front the Munster Senior Football Championship Final is to be played at 7 o’clock on Saturday June 23rd.

Kerry will open their campaign against Clare or Limerick on June 2nd.

