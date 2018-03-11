Kerry’s first St Patrick’s Day parade this year gets underway today in Rathmore

Kerry’s first St Patrick’s Day parade this year gets underway this afternoon in Rathmore.

The theme of the parade which is in its’ eight year is celebrating ‘The Mammy’.

The Grand Marshall leading the parade at 2pm will be Kerry rose Breda O’ Mahony.

Diversions will be in place, with traffic from Killarney having to detour at Dennehy’s corner.

Traffic from Millstreet & Mallow will have to detour at Shinnagh cross and the Street will be closed during the parade and delays are to be expected.

The Frank Buckley Mermoral Cup will be given to the best overall float, as Rathmore St Patrick’s Day Committee PRO Michael O’Mahony explains: