Kerry’s first community national school to open this morning

Kerry’s first community national school is opening its doors this morning.

Two Mile National School, Killarney is to be operated under the patronage of Kerry Education and Training Board.

Two Mile National School, Killarney didn’t open last September due to a lack of numbers, but the patronage of it was transferred by the Bishop of Kerry to Kerry Education and Training Board earlier this year.

The ETB will operate it as a community national school; this is a child-centred, inclusive, multi-denominational, State supported school.

This is the first transfer of a school in Kerry since plans were announced by the Education Minister in January, aimed at delivering 400 non-denominational and multi-denominational schools by 2030.

Principal of the school is Catherine Barry; she has taught in Kerry since 1998, and was involved in the setting up of Tralee Educate Together National School, where she was Deputy Principal.

A ceremony to mark the opening of Two Mile Community National School will take place at 12 noon today.