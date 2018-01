The first baby of 2018 was born in Limerick.

A little boy was born at seven seconds past midnight at the University Maternity Hospital.

The hospital also delivered the first baby on Christmas day.

Meanwhile the first baby of 2018 to be born at University Hospital Kerry arrived at 8.19 this morning.

The baby girl, who has Killarney connections, weighs 5.14 kilogrammes or 11 pounds 33 ounces.