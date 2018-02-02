Kerry’s most famous cow, ‘Big Bertha’ remembered on her 25th anniversary

Kerry’s most famous cow is being remembered this weekend more than 25 years after her death.

Big Bertha lived to the age of 49 in the Sneem/Templenoe area and produced 40 calves until her death on December 30th 1993.

In her lifetime she raised over £60,000 for cancer charities and was the Grand Marshal in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Sneem on a number of occasions.

She featured on the Gay Byrne Show and news of her death was carried in local, national and international press.

George O’Neill from Blackwater recalls her passing.

Seán Hurley will be remembering Big Bertha this Sunday night on Kerrywide from 9pm.

Big Bertha has also inspired a gin, named ‘Bertha’s Revenge’