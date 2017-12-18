Kerry’s Eanna O’Connor Delighted With Leinster Final Success

Kerry’s Eanna O’Connor is delighted with his success in the Leinster Senior Club Football final.
O’Connor and his Moorefield team-mates overcame a 6 point deficit late on to defeat St.Lomans in their Provincial decider.
He says they’ve proved a lot of people wrong and has been speaking with KFM about the victory
Moorefield will play either Corofin or Fulham Irish in the All-Ireland semi-final in February.
Paul Fitzmaurice has been revealed as Milltown/Castlemaine Senior football team trainer for 2018.
Fitzmaurice was previously in charge of Dingle.