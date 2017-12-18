Kerry’s Eanna O’Connor Delighted With Leinster Final Success

Kerry’s Eanna O’Connor is delighted with his success in the Leinster Senior Club Football final.

O’Connor and his Moorefield team-mates overcame a 6 point deficit late on to defeat St.Lomans in their Provincial decider.

He says they’ve proved a lot of people wrong and has been speaking with KFM about the victory http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Eanna-OConnor.mp3

Moorefield will play either Corofin or Fulham Irish in the All-Ireland semi-final in February.

Paul Fitzmaurice has been revealed as Milltown/Castlemaine‏ Senior football team trainer for 2018.

Fitzmaurice was previously in charge of Dingle.