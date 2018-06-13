Kerry’s Only drive in bingo and it takes place this Sunday the 17th June in Castleisland

It’s Kerry’s Only drive in bingo and it takes place this Sunday the 17th June at Castleisland Co Op Mart Grounds at 2.30pm. €3,000 in prize money. Bingo from the comfort of your car. Proceeds to Muire Gan Smal Primary School.

