Kerry’s Only drive in bingo and it takes place this Sunday the 17th June in Castleisland

It’s Kerry’s Only drive in bingo and it takes place this Sunday the 17th June at Castleisland Co Op Mart Grounds at 2.30pm. €3,000 in prize money. Bingo from the comfort of your car. Proceeds to Muire Gan Smal Primary School.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Emma Mhic Mhathúna more determined to see HSE dismantled
A woman living in west Kerry who is caught up in the CervicalCheck scandal says an update on an independent inquiry makes her more...
Kerry has high rates of drinking water supplies not meeting standards
Kerry has one of the highest rates of drinking water supplies not meeting standards. There are 10 Kerry schemes on the latest Remedial Action List...
IT Tralee and UNESCO Chair speak on disabilities rights UN in New York
A contingent from the Institute of Technology Tralee and their UNESCO Chair have travelled to New York this week for a UN Convention on...
James Taylor – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/definitive12june.mp3
New Book on the Death of Michael Collins – June 12th, 2018
Gerard Murphy is the author of The Great Cover-Up: The Truth about the Death of Michael Collins. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/collinsbook.MP3
Ray Houghton, a Baby & Being Irish Down Under in ’88 – June 12th,...
Thirty years ago today, Ireland beat England 1-0 at the European Championships in Stuttgart. Jimmy Adams wasn’t part of the Green Army but he...