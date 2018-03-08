Kerry’s domestic violence refuge calls on gardaí to seriously look at concerns raised by analyst whistleblowers

Kerry’s domestic violence refuge has called on Gardaí to seriously look at concerns raised by Garda civilian analysts.

Lois West and Laura Galligan told the Oireachtas Committee on Justice that they’d raised concerns about whether adequate investigations had been carried out into some homicides that they’d found to be incorrectly classified.

They said they’d been belittled and subjected to relentless criticism and pressure for raising their worries.

They expressed concerns, for example, that new partners of men with a history of domestic violence might be at risk if the men’s previous crimes were not recorded properly.

Emma O’Mahony is acting general manager of ADAPT Kerry Women’s Refuge.

Ms O’Mahony is calling on An Garda Síochána to seriously look at the analysts’ findings and also look at the report from Women’s Aid into femicide, including women who are killed in their own homes.