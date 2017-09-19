Kerry’s chances of hosting National Ploughing Championships could depend on road network improvements

Kerry’s potential to host the National Ploughing Championships could depend on infrastructure.

That’s according to Tom Leslie, chairman of the Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage club, who says an upcoming decision on the Rugby World Cup will be vital.

He believes, should Ireland be awarded the international sports tournament, improvements to the road network serving Kerry may be undertaken.

The county last hosted the National Ploughing Championships in 1984, while the World Ploughing Championships were held in Fossa in 1954.

Tom Leslie believes Kerry has the potential to host the national edition again, however, it depends on the quality of the road network serving the county.