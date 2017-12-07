Kerry’s Best Young Entrepreneurs named

Kerry’s Best Young Entrepreneurs have been named.

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office held the county final of the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition today at Ballygarry House Hotel in Tralee.

Rob Durran of Tralee-based fraud protection company, Xintec has been named Best Established Business in Kerry, and was also named Best Overall Business.

Marie Looby of PereGreen Energy in Tralee was runner up in Best Established Business.

Niall Harty of Origin Bars, based in Firies, won the Best Start Up Business, and Shane O’Leary of Cordal Goats Cheese was runner up.

Caroline Birch of Wild Adventure Way won Best Business Idea, and 18-year-old Nikolia O’Connor from Ballydavid was runner up for MPT Muscle Physiotherapy.

Each category winner will go forward to take part in the Mid West regional final, which will be held in Kerry on the 16th of January.

The Kerry LEO received over 50 applications to the competition, which has a total prize fund of €50,000.

You can hear from some of the winners on In Business this evening from 6pm.