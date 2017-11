A Kerry nursing home is celebrating after claiming a top honour at the Nursing Homes Ireland Care Awards.

Catering Manager of Ocean View Nursing Home, Camp, Maura Moriarty, was named winner of the Nursing Home Catering and Nutrition Award.

Kerry was also represented by Maeve Poff of Mowlam Healthcare Killarney, who was a finalist in the Nursing Home Registered Nurse of the Year Award category.

Now in their eight-year, the NHI Care Awards recognise care excellence and staff within nursing homes.