Kerrymen Win Again At World Indoor Tug Of War Championships

Kerry trio PJ Griffin, Tom Griffin and Declan Griffin have won again at the World Indoor Tug Of War Championships in China.

Competing for the St.Pats club from Louth, the Castlegregory men and their team-mates took the victory in the 600kg category.

Pats have now finished the World Club Championships having won all 4 Men’s Club Golds – in the 560kg, 600kg, 640kg & 680kg.

In an unprecedented performance at a World Club Championships, St. Pats swept through the opposition – beating Gaztedi from the Basque Country in the 560kg, Angangshiye from China in the 640kg on Day 1 & Tinto Farmers from Scotland in the 600kg and Deinum-Britsum from Holland in the 680kg on Day 2.

St. Pats were the top club going into this Championships, being reigning World Champions in 3 of the 4 Men’s weights and they have now gone one better.

The St. Pats squad will now don the green jerseys to represent Ireland in all 4 weights over the next two days in the Closed World International Championships.