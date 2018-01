Kerry’s Stephen Wallace was last year appointed as manager of the Offaly senior football team.

With the GAA pre season competitions now underway the former Kingdom Junior boss has now had his first taste of competitive action in his new position.

Stephen Wallace

Kerry’s John Sugrue was last September ratified as manager of the Laois senior football team.

The Renard man replaced Peter Creedon in that position.