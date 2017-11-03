Kerrymen Up For Football All Star Awards Tonight

5 Kerrymen will tonight discover whether they’ve made the 2017 Football All Star team of the year.

Defenders Paul Murphy and Tadhg Morley along with forwards Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy and James O’Donoghue are all shortlisted.

Mayo and Dublin square off yet again tonight for Footballer of the Year.

Dublin pair Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy are shortlisted alongside Mayo’s Andy Moran and David Clarke.

After all three were announced as All Stars yesterday, Joe Canning, Kevin Moran and Jamie Barron are up for Hurler of the Year.

Kerry GAA tonight hosts a ‘Club Fixtures Forum’.

That’s on in the Rose Hotel Tralee, starting at 7.