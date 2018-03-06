Kerrymen To Compete In World Tug Of War Championships

Three Kerrymen will be in action at the forthcoming World Indoor Tug Of War Championships.

Castlegregory’s Tom Griffin, Declan Griffin and PJ Griffin are part of the St. Pats squad, with the club based on the Armagh/Louth border.

The Championships will take place over four days next weekend. The first two days are International Club Championships. The following two days are International Closed Championships in which Pats will represent Ireland.

St.Pats are current world champions at 3 of the 4 senior men’s weights and will be competing in all four weights at the forthcoming championships.