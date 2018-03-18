Kerryman’s animation studio negotiating potentially lucrative toy deal on latest series

A Dublin based animation company headed by a Kerry man has secured a deal to produce a new series for the US children’s channel Nick Jr.

Becca’s Bunch is being created by Abbeydorney native John Rice’s Jam Media which is currently negotiating its first potentially multi million euro toy deal.

The successful animation studio is behind successful shows Picme and Roy, the latter winning a BAFTA award in 2012.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent Mr Rice says there is another series in the pipeline with another US network, the idea for which originated from a student pitch at last year’s Jam backed Animation Dingle festival.