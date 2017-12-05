Kerryman on latest tax defaulters list

A Kerryman features on the latest list of tax defaulters having made a settlement with the Revenue Commissions.

Michael K. O’Shea, a PAYE employee of Beenbane, Waterville had to pay €151,000.

It was a Revenue Offshore Assets and Single Premium Insurance Products Investigation Case for the under-declaration of Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax.

A total of €17 million was paid to Revenue by 81 people and companies between the 1st of July and 30th of September.

The largest settlement was by Westman Plant and Civils Limited, which is now in liquidation, formerly of Ballinasloe, Co Galway, which had to pay €3.2 million.